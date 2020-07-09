Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported five new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.
Tests that came back positive Wednesday showed the virus in three males and two females — one individual was in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and two in their 60s.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses to 317 in Thurston County. A total of 231 of those have reported recoveries and five people have died due to health complications related to the virus.
Thurston County’s new health officer, Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, also published her first letter in her new position on Wednesday.
In it, Abdelmalek introduced herself and gave the public more details into how the county’s contact tracing program works.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge,” she wrote. “I am excited to be here in Thurston County and to be tackling this challenge with all of you. If we all work together, we can contain this virus and work toward a safe return to public life.”
That letter, as well as other coronavirus-related data, can be found online at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/coronavirus.aspx.
More data from Public Health:
