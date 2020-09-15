South Puget Sound Community College has about $500,000 in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding available for students in need.
According to a news release from the college, funds can be appropriated for students to pay for technology, tuition, food, housing, health care, child care and other basic needs as students return to campus for fall instruction in the coming weeks.
“The $500,000 is the remainder of funds from the nearly $2.6 million that was awarded to SPSCC in April 2020 as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act,” the news release says.
A total 811 students have so far submitted requests. More information can be found here: https://spscc.edu/news/500000-cares-act-funds-still-available-spscc-students.
