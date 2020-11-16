Thurston County Adds 45 New COVID-19 Cases After Breaking Weekly Record; 40th Death Reported

It seems the third wave of COVID-19 infections is here in a big way.
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 2,532.
The county last week also hit another grim milestone. The week of Nov. 9-15, Thurston County Public Health reported 389 new diagnoses of the virus — a new weekly record number of cases, and nearly twice the caseload from the week before.
A new death was also reported over the weekend; the latest to die from COVID-19 was a man in his 50s. Officials did not note whether he had pre-existing conditions. There have been 40 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
A total of 18 people have been hospitalized in the last seven days due to the virus.
Thurston County is currently in the “high” risk of transmission phase, according to the state Department of Health, and has reported 107.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of early Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 218 new cases. There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 212. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 170.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 13,091.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported a total 130,040 cases of COVID-19. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,425 and deaths are at 2,519. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,778,095. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.9 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 245,470, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 10,984,398 cases have been confirmed, with 1,070,850 of those cases -- roughly 9.7 percent -- reported in just the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.