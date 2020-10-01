Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 1,274.
New cases include one individual in their 10s, two in their 20s, six in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, five in their 60s and one in their 70s. These new cases bring the weekly total up to 66 confirmed diagnoses.
A recent surge in the number of daily cases being reported has increased the 14-day average number of cases to 11.57.
Transmission rates for Thurston County remain in the “moderate” risk range, which is between 25 and 75 cases per 100,000 over 14 days. As of Thursday afternoon, the county has reported 56.68 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
The goal for Thurston County is to be in the “low” risk category, which is below 25 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. In order for the county to do that, it has to report an average of 5.10 cases per day or lower for two weeks straight.
Magen Johnson, the county’s COVID-19 public information specialist, said that Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek contributed the recent rise in cases to a number of variables, the first one being that testing locations in the county were closed for a week due to the wildfire smoke.
“We don’t believe many people were testing or they put testing off due to some of the testing locations being closed,” Johnson said.
Many residents also reportedly caught COVID through travel and being within close proximity to an individual who had the virus, Johnson said. Half of the cases that were reported the week of Sept. 21-27 were caused by an individual coming within close proximity of another individual who had the virus.
A total 17 Thurston County residents thus far have died from health complications related to COVID-19. Of the 1,274 cases reported, 1,008 individuals have reported recoveries.
Not deaths and no new hospitalizations have been reported in the last seven days, according to the county.
The county is still investigating one congregate care outbreak at an adult family home. So far, five residents and 15 staff members have tests positive for COVID-19. One death has been linked to the facility.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Thursday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 45 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,974. No new deaths were reported; the total number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 176. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 49.2.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday night reported an additional 594 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 88,116. Forty new hospitalizations were reported and six new deaths, bringing the total to 7,573 hospitalizations and 2,132 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,884,074. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 298,207, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,213,419 total cases have been reported by the agency as well, and there have been 298,207 cases in the past seven days.
