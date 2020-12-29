The number of cases reported by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services decreased last week as the department reported 315 cases between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27.
Transmission rates still remain high, though, especially when compared with caseloads reported during the summer months. Since mid-November, weekly caseloads of the virus have remained remarkably high with the county reporting over 300 or more each week.
According to the state Department of Health, as of Tuesday morning’s press deadline, Thurston County has reported 242.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Public Health and Social Services on Christmas Eve also announced that two more Thurston County residents had died from COVID-19. One of them was a female in her 90s and another was a male in his 80s.
The death toll reported since the start of the pandemic stood at 52 individuals in Thurston County as of Tuesday.
The Department of Health on Christmas Eve released its weekly situation report, which showed that COVID-19 transmission rates were flattening, though reportedly not enough to reverse the “skyrocketing trends” from early November, a summary of the report read.
The timing of the plateauing trend is believed to be due to current restrictions on gatherings and certain businesses that were put in place in November. But that might not be enough for health experts to recommend loosening restrictions.
“Because of the high levels of disease activity Washington state has seen this fall, we are looking for more than just a flat trend,” Department of Health Secretary Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a prepared statement. “We need to see a significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations, and the only way to get there is to intensify our current efforts to control the spread of the virus.”
Shah said it was encouraging to see Inslee’s state mandates curb an increase around the Thanksgiving holiday, adding: “If we want to maintain this progress going into the new year, we must take every precaution possible including limiting in-person celebrations to our immediate households.”
In the report, it’s estimated about 31 of Washington’s 39 counties reported a case rate above 200 per 100,000 over the last 14 days. Both Thurston and Pierce counties were among those counties.
According to the Department of Health, five of the state’s largest counties have seen declines (Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane), as well as three medium-sized counties (Thurston, Franklin and Whatcom) and four small counties (Chelan, Kittitas, Stevens and Whitman) when compared with November’s numbers.
Counties seeing a plateau when compared with pre-Thanksgiving transmission rates include Benton, Cowlitz, Douglas Okanogan, Walla Walla counties; Grant, Kitsap, Skagit, Yakima, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Mason counties, though all have reported higher case counts.
Hospitals and intensive care units, according to the Department of Health, remain stressed, though daily hospital admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases have been fairly flat since early December.
The Department of Health estimates that, based on data up until Dec. 11, the reproductive number of COVID-19 in Western Washington is likely between 0.91 and 1.15, with a “best estimate” of 1.03.
The reproductive number is used to estimate how contagious an infectious disease is by gaging the number of cases that come from one infection. The state’s goal is to be below 1 infection per every one case.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday morning:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Tuesday added 101 new cases and two new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 283 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 462.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 24,569.
• The state Department of Health has reported 229,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the number of those reported dead now stands at 3,195. The total number of hospitalizations made since the start of the pandemic stands at 14,276. As of Tuesday, the department was working to update death data, which hasn’t seen an update since Dec. 24.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 332,246, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is on track to have killed one in every 1,000 Americans by the end of the year. A total 19,055,869 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,265,500 of those reported in the last seven days.
