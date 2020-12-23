201231.news.vaccine.pd1.jpg

Stephanie Tucksen, Yelm Family Medicine certified medical assistant and clinical supervisor, left, administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23, to YFM Dr. Tamara Bunn, 48, who has worked at the medical facility since 2002. Said Bunn after her dose: "I'm very grateful and excited to move forward to get our economy and society back open and healthy." Tucksen received a shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday and expected to vaccinate about 30 YFM employees that day. Those vaccinated on Wednesday will require another dose in 28 days. Tucksen expects to receive another shipment of vaccines shortly, and in coordination with the state Department of Health may eventually reach out to other workers in local health care settings to enable them to also be vaccinated at YFM.
201231.news.vaccine.pd2.jpg

Yelm Family Medicine Dr. Tamara Bunn displays her official COVID-19 vaccination record card on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at YFM.

