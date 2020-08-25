Yelm Prairie Lanes bowling alley was on track to have one of its best years financially — but then COVID-19 hit like a gutterball in the final frame.
After the most profitable two months ever for the business in January and February, state-mandated business closures in March shuttered economic activity, sending the beloved local entertainment establishment into hibernation.
They didn’t think much of it at first, but then weeks turned into months.
“We thought when the weather got warmer it would go away,” said owner Mickey Beadle, 66.
After more than five months of closure since the start of the pandemic, Prairie Lanes is looking to reopen in early September to league play and food-drink service, thanks in part to new guidance on bowling alleys published Aug. 20 by Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.
Bowling alleys operating in counties in either Phase 2 or 3 of Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan will be allowed to reopen to league play with two bowlers per lane.
Masks or facial coverings are required during play, shoes and balls must be sanitized between use and no spectators are allowed. The 6-feet social distance rule must also be applied.
Beadle said he and his leadership team were hesitant about reopening earlier this year as Thurston County gained approval to move into Phase 3. While other alleys in the area were reopening, Beadle said their eight-lane alley opted to stay closed in hopes of the county entering Phase 4. Inslee has since put a hold on counties entering the next phase.
With new guidance, Beadle and Manager Kathy Kruize say they feel confident in reopening.
“We feel pretty comfortable that we’re going to be able to stay open when we reopen,” Kruize said.
But there may be some more hurdles to jump over for the Yelm business. For starters, while league operations usually bring about 80 percent of an alley’s total revenue, it’s much lower for their small Yelm bowling alley located on the corner of Second Street and Yelm Avenue.
In 2019, only four leagues operated at Prairie Lanes. Instead, the alley hosts birthday parties, fundraisers and events as their main revenue generator.
“We’re not a league bowling alley. This is a place for family fun,” Beadle said.
Since closing March 16, Beadle estimates the alley lost close to $150,000 in revenue. The alley had to furlough its 12 part-time workers shortly after closing, though Beadle said he’s looking forward to bringing back as many of them as they can to begin with.
Grant opportunities have helped them stay afloat during the tumultuous time; they’ve been on the receiving end of grants from the City of Yelm, Thurston Economic Development Council and, most recently, the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant.
A City Establishment
Originally built in 1953 as a theater, the building Prairie Lanes currently resides in was renovated in 1967 into a bowling alley.
“Many families have been involved in this (building),” said Beadle, who bought the 5,500-square-foot building in 2007 as a project to jumpstart his retirement.
After roughly $600,000 in work, the alley reopened in 2008.
Outside of participating in a college bowling league in 1973 while attending class at Western Washington University, Beadle didn’t have much experience or knowledge in bowling when he and his wife acquired the facility.
“It had sat for about 18 months without operation. We kind of came in and rescued the bowling alley,” he said.
Since the Beadles took over the facility, Mickey said there’s been just one perfect game thrown during league play. Beadle said that’s likely because of a number of variables: the imperfect wooden lanes, narrow walk ups and dark interior could throw a player off.
The Yelm High School bowling team often has the home-field advantage when hosting teams that play at larger alleys.
“It’s tough here,” Beadle said. “The toughest bowling alley for scoring in the Northwest, probably.”
Prior to their profitable January and February, the alley was undergoing some financial hardships. Following those good months, Beadle said he had considered finding a protege to take over the business until COVID hit.
Even as the business works toward reopening on Sept. 9 to league play, the business’s operation will likely depend on the interest of the public.
Though they have their bar taped off, hand sanitizers prepped, and a plastic shield up at their checkout counter, there’s still much to do, Beadle said.
The community’s been largely supportive of the bowling alley, Kruize said. On Aug. 8, Prairie Lanes participated in a statewide demonstration to reopen bowling alleys. The one-hour rally took place right outside their own business, as people adorned signs that said “BRING BACK BOWLING.”
“So many people showed support,” Kruize said. “It was really encouraging.”
