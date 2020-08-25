With students in Thurston County returning to the online classroom instead of in-person instruction this September, staff at Yelm Community Schools and the Rainier School District are preparing for an unorthodox return to school.
At Yelm Community Schools, daily schedules for elementary, middle school and high school students have largely been determined, according to posts on the district’s website.
Class for the school district in general will start at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and in most circumstances will be online through live video streams. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 2 p.m., and middle and high school students at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesdays will feature early release for all schools and a block of Remote Education and Learning (REAL) school work which will be posted in Google Classrooms.
Grab and go meal bags will be making a return starting Sept. 2. Students can pick up a breakfast and lunch bag from one of six locations, but must have their scan card in order to be charged for lunch, according to the district. Parents can pick up meals without students present.
Meals can be picked up daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Stevens Elementary, Lackamas Elementary, McKenna Elementary, Southworth Elementary, Ridgeline Middle School and Yelm High School.
Evening meal pickup will be available 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Ridgeline Middle School.
The Rainier School District will also return to distanced learning and online classrooms, though no new details were posted on its website as of Tuesday press deadline. The district recently purchased enough laptop computers for every student within the district.
The recommendation to move forward with distanced learning came on July 30. Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek submitted a letter to public school superintendents within the county advising them to keep facilities closed at the beginning of the fall term in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
All eight school districts acknowledged the letter and moved to unanimously return to distanced instruction. Most school districts were in the midst of developing hybrid teaching models when they received Abdelmalek’s letter.
Students from first grade to 12th grade at Yelm Community Schools will have their first day of class on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Kindergarteners will start class on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and pre-kindergarteners will start Monday, Sept. 14.
At Rainier School District, students will hit the books Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to the district calendar.
There will be no school Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
According to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, grading will largely return to pre-COVID-10 standards.
