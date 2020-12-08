Yelmites and surrounding residents can now get tested for COVID-19 locally.
The City of Yelm on Friday, Dec. 4, announced that Thurston County would be offering free testing every other Monday at the Yelm Community Center, located at 301 Second Street.
You can get tested there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 21, Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 1, Feb. 15, and March 1, March 15 and March 29.
No insurance will be required, and patients will not be billed, according to a flyer published by the city.
The county’s Public Health and Social Services department recommends Thurston County residents get tested if they experience the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
The county also recommends getting tested if you’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, if a person was advised to get tested by their health professional or if they’ve been advised by Public Health and Social Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.