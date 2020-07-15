Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.
This comes as the county is experiencing a surge in the number of new cases daily and as the spread increases among younger people.
County Public Health Director Schelli Slaughter noted during a Board of County Commissioners agenda setting meeting Tuesday that lowering rates of hospitalizations and deaths within the county have been indicative of an increased spread in younger people, who are less likely to present serious symptoms or die.
Slaughter noted later that day that all 39 people who have been hospitalized in the county due to the virus, since the start of the pandemic, had one or multiple underlying health conditions that have been impacted by COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.
“I don’t have an average length of hospital stay, but I can say that we have had some patients that have been admitted for a very long time,” Slaughter said. “Oftentimes with COVID-19, when people are hospitalized, they often need respiratory support and sometimes that means they’re in the intensive care unit and they need a lot of care and tend to, once they’re on a ventilator, be on it for a long time.”
During the meeting, County Public Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek said the rise seen in recent weeks can be linked to an increase in the number of people gathering.
“We have been seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in our community. Many of these cases are related to private gatherings of families and friends, some of which occurred over the Fourth of July weekend. Some are related to travel, some are related to exposures in the workplace,” she said.
“What we’re seeing is something that’s been seen nationally, which is when one member of a household gets sick, the other members of that household are at an extremely high risk of also contracting COVID-19,” she said.
Thurston County has reported more than 100 new cases in the last two weeks.
Abdelmalek said they’re still encouraging people to continue taking the virus seriously, and she implored people to continue implementing social distancing measures of 6 feet in public, wearing facial coverings and washing their hands.
“While dialing back is a possibility, we are working really closely with our case investigators and contact tracers who are actually speaking to each case to find out what those specific risks are here in Thurston and what’s driving our local pattern of disease spread to make sure our response in Thurston is tailored to our needs as a county,” she said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county stands at 430 with five deaths having been linked to the disease. Of the total number of cases, 277 people have reported recoveries.
A total of 52 new cases have been reported so far this week.
A total 17,118 tests have been conducted on Thurston County residents, as of data posted Monday by Public Health. The test-positive rate stands at about 3.1 percent with recent increases in the number of new cases.
Slaughter said that area hospitals are still reporting adequate levels of staffing personnel, available bed capacity and personal protective equipment, though the number of ICU beds are quite full.
The county is currently utilizing about 45 full time equivalents worth of contact tracers. Slaughter said Public Health plans on hiring 36 more positions, and of those 11 will support the case investigations and contact tracing.
She also noted they are expecting an increase in need of the number of contact tracers as the pandemic continues into the fall.
