Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported a total of 330 new cases of COVID-19 the week of Dec. 14 through Dec. 20.
This comes just days before people are expected to gather for the Christmas holiday and as planning is underway between the health department and local school superintendents to start bringing students back into the classroom part time next month.
Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek in a recent letter to the community said she does not believe the county experienced any sort of increase in cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday, though concerns still remain high for the tail end of the holiday season.
“We ask the public continue to help us bring our transmission rates down over this holiday season by avoiding travel and social gatherings, wearing masks, washing hands, abiding by quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, and getting tested quickly if symptoms develop,” Abdelmalek said in a statement on Friday.
As of Monday morning’s print deadline, Thurston County has recorded a total of 4,318 cases of COVID-19 since March.
A weekly report published Tuesday, Dec. 15, showed the Yelm ZIP code added 60 cases the week of Dec. 7-13. Rainier added 15 during the same time period, and Tenino added three cases.
As of Monday, Yelm had recorded 326 cases, Rainier had 74 and Tenino had 70.
The test-positive rate in Thurston County remains high. As of Monday, about 6.5 percent of total tests given over the last week came back positive.
Thurston County has reported a total of 241.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, according to the state Department of Health.
The county last Friday also reported a new daily record of 120 new cases. The previous high of 104 cases was reported Dec. 7.
The death toll in Thurston County remains at 49 residents.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Sunday added 187 new cases and no new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 272 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 480 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days — down five cases when compared with Friday. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 22,722..
• The state Department of Health since the start of the pandemic has recorded a total of 214,466 confirmed cases, 13,391 hospitalizations and 3,104 deaths.The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.4 percent.
• Last week, the United States surpassed 300,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and the total stands at 316,844. The virus is on track to have killed one in every 1,000 Americans by the end of the year. A total 17,790,376 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,677,230 of those reported in the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.