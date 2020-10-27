The COVID-19 outbreak at Garden Courte Memory Care in Olympia contributed to another record-breaking week of high case counts, with 151 cases reported the week of Oct. 19-25, according to numbers posted by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The county on Monday also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, six of which have been tied to congregate care facilities. According to Public Health, these deaths took place over the weekend and started on Friday.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Thurston County now stands at 30, with 1,766 diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic.
The county is well into the “high” risk phase for COVID-19 transmission, according to the state Department of Health’s dashboard, and is now reporting 87.5 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. The threshold for the “high” risk phase is 75 cases, and the county’s goal is to be below 25 cases.
Daily caseloads have more than doubled over the last month. The rise in new diagnoses partly stems from a large outbreak at Garden Courte Memory Care in Olympia.
Magen Johnson, the county’s COVID public information specialist, said 20 of the 38 cases reported Friday, Oct. 23, were linked to the ongoing investigation at Garden Courte Memory Care in Olympia, which has experienced a substantial outbreak of COVID-19 in recent weeks.
Public Health began investigating this outbreak in early October and on Oct. 16 released the name of the facility as the county reported its highest single daily caseload of new diagnoses with 47. Cases from the congregate care facility have contributed to the high daily counts, Johnson said, and the county has since named the facility due to the substantial status of the outbreak.
An updated total number of cases and deaths from the facility was not available Friday, though Tuesday's weekly report showed diagnoses in 37 residents and 13 staff, as well as one death associated with Garden Courte.
The total number of cases stemming from the facility is likely at 70 — if not higher — with Friday’s case counts.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of the NVN’s Tuesday morning deadline:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 64 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,810. There were also two new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 191. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 110.8 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• Washington state recently surpassed 100,000 cases and now sits at 103,500 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,322 and deaths are at 2,321. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,372,596. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.2 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 224,601 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,617,022 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 488,498 reported in the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.