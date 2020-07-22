A 60-year-old man is the latest Thurston County resident to die from COVID-19, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fifteen newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were also confirmed Wednesday alongside the single death.
The total number of deaths from the virus in Thurston County now stands at six with a total of 519 residents diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s new cases include four individuals in their 10s, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, and two in their 60s.
The death certificate for the 60-year-old man is currently pending. It could take a couple weeks for county health staff to confirm a coronavirus-related death.
If confirmed, he would be the youngest Thurston County resident to have died from COVID-19 yet.
It’s not currently known if an underlying health condition played part in his death, though Thurston County health experts confirmed last week that all patients hospitalized have reported at least one underlying health condition.
Four other individuals in their 80s and one in their 70s have died due to the coronavirus.
More from Public Health:
