Thurston County Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Wednesday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic up to 1,501.
Cases reported include two individuals ages birth to 9, three between the ages of 10 and 19, five in their 20s, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
The county has reported 56 total cases so far this week.
The county also announced the death of another Thurston County resident. The latest person was a female in her 90s. It’s not known at the moment if any underlying health conditions contributed to the woman’s death, COVID-19 public information specialist Magen Johnson said.
This is the fourth death reported in the last seven days, and the 21st since the start of the health crisis back in March.
The county is currently investigating outbreaks at six congregate care facilities, with the latest outbreak reported Wednesday in a nursing home facility, Johnson said.
According to a report published Tuesday by the county, a total 46 cases have been linked to five of the six ongoing outbreaks, with 30 being reported in staff. One death has been tied to one of the facilities.
Two of those facilities are adult family homes, two are assisted living facilities and two are nursing facilities. Further information on the name of the facility as well as the location is not being disclosed by the county.
According to the Washington Department of Health risk assessment dashboard, Thurston County is reporting 61.6 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. That transmission rate puts the county in the “moderate” risk range by state standards.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 89 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,778. No new deaths were reported and the total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 182. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 61.1.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Tuesday night reported an additional 734 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 95,509. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 7,883 and deaths are at 2,221. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,146,509. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.3 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 215,194, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,835,007 cases have been reported by the agency as well.
