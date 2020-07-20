You could call it a very, very slow Daytona 500 — led by a passive stampede of adorable miniature horses.
And wow, was the event a hit.
We’re talking, of course, about Yelm’s very own Prestige Senior Living Rosemont Car Parade. That’s right, 27 vehicles of all stripes, vintages and colors plus a gang — we use the term quite loosely — of motorcycles. And, of course, a handful or two of miniature horses from the Northwest Small Equine Club.
The 30-minute parade on Friday, July 17 — which included 27 vehicles and motorcycles — wound through the center’s parking area and past the main entrance where a group of residents sat and cheered them on.
The unusual event enticed about 30 residents to venture outside for some fresh air and camaraderie on a relatively cool, sunny day. Other residents watched from windows in their rooms or from their balconies.
“We just wanted to put smiles on their faces,” said Kylie Woods, Rosemont life enrichment director. “And we thank our community for their participation in the event.”
As it turned out, most of the parade’s drivers and passengers were relatives of Rosemont’s residents, which was a treat in itself for many.
“Some of our residents hadn’t seen their loved ones for some time because of our visitor restrictions with COIVD-19,” Woods explained. “It was just recently that family members could visit outside with our residents while maintaining safe social distancing.”
Jeri Parker, 85, who has lived at Rosemont for nine months, got a big bang out of the parade — and got to see her daughter in one of the vehicles, to boot.
“I thought the parade was great,” she said. “There were a lot of cute ideas and nice people.”
Parker’s husband of 68 years Keith Parker, 87, loved getting out in the “open air” for a special event.
“I liked the parade real well, and the T-Model Bucket car the most,” he said. “I also liked the horses, because I can remember when Yelm was just a one-horse town.”
Dick Drummond, 74, who has lived at Rosemont for a year, loved the show.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “A lot of work went into it — getting all the cars ready and pointed in the right direction.”
Barbara Danly, 80, who has lived at Rosemont for four years, was succinct, but enthusiastic in her praise.
“This has really been fun, you know?” she concluded.
