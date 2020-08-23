The state Employment Security Department finally hit the 1 million mark the week of Aug. 9-15.
The specific figure — 1,005,211 — reflects the number of residents who originally filed initial unemployment claims since the beginning of the pandemic on March 7. Those individuals, who comprise about a third of the state's workforce, have been paid $9.7 billion in benefits over the same period.
Meanwhile, for the same week, 21,942 more Washington residents filed initial unemployment claims, down 0.9 percent from the prior week, and 589,631 individuals filed total claims for all unemployment benefit categories, down 3.7 percent from the previous week.
And for the second week in a row, Thurston County recorded its fewest initial claims applications since the week of March 8-14. For the week, 716 residents filed claims, down 3 percent from 741 the week prior.
By industry, employees in food services filed the most claims, followed by educational services and administrative and support services.
At the same time, Washington's July employment report indicated the state added 44,500 jobs for the month, but that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 10 percent to 10.3 percent. The nation's unemployment rate for July decreased to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent in June.
ESD also announced this week that it planned to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance Program through the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) by Friday, Aug. 21. If approved, the program would enable ESD to provide an additional $300 per week for three weeks to state residents who lost work due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving unemployment benefits.
The Lost Wages Assistance Program, a temporary emergency measure to provide additional unemployment benefits to eligible workers, is different from the CARES Act provision that authorized an additional $600 per week unemployment compensation. That provision expired at the end of July.
The new program was authorized through a presidential memorandum signed on Aug. 8; its funds are retroactive to the unemployment benefit week ending Aug. 1.
In a prepared statement, ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine heralded the program, but stressed its limitations.
“We will implement this as quickly as possible to distribute the extra payments to Washingtonians once our application is approved,” said ESD Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “Any additional funds to help unemployed workers are welcome – and we estimate that this will provide more than $400 million to families, individuals and our state’s economy. It is important however, to emphasize that this benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15, 2020, and not everyone who has filed an unemployment claim will be eligible. We will continue to work with FEMA and the U.S. Department of Labor to pursue any additional funds for Washingtonians that may remain after the initial three-week period of benefits are distributed.”
To qualify for the program, individual filing claims must personally certify that they are completely or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.
To learn more about the program, visit esd.wa.gov/newsroom and review “Lost Wages Assistance FAQ.”
