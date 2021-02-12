Thurston County will end the work week with 141 new diagnoses of COVID-19 and having accomplished an important health metric.
On Friday, Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote in a letter that she was recommending public school districts return high schoolers to partial in-person learning opportunities after they've finished returning elementary and junior high students.
This comes as Thurston County fell below 200 cases reported per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The county on Friday was reporting a rate of 198.5 cases.
"The communities and school districts in our counties are diverse and I support each district in their cautious phased-in reopening plans in alignment with the Washington state Department of Health guidance," Abdelmalek wrote. "I also recognize this will be different for each school district and community. The COVID-19 situation in Thurston County is dynamic and as conditions change, my guidance will also change to reflect the best available data and guidance."
This decision comes as districts begin reintroducing their younger students back into the classroom and as prep sports ramp up in Thurston and neighboring counties.
Weekly caseloads recently in Thurston County have declined considerably as vaccination efforts ramp up. So far, 10.7 percent of Washingtonians have initiated vaccination while 10.15 percent of Thurston County residents have received one or more pokes.
More than a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.
“We are thrilled that 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Washington state. That means hundreds of thousands of people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Umair A. Shah, state secretary of health, in a recent statement. “But we have so much more work to do to get everyone not just that first dose, but the second. And until we have millions of people vaccinated in the state, we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, and watch our social distancing.”
Department of Health on Friday said it plans on focusing on administering second doses of the vaccine next week after multiple mass vaccination sites were recently held. The state agency warns first doses could be in low supply next week.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Friday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Friday reported 213 new cases and four new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 429 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 34,548. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 268 cases per 100,000 people. About 9.21 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 310,541 confirmed cases, 4,675 deaths and 18,604 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
So far, a total of 1,057,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with more than 1.2 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 26,761 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 473,699, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 27,229,862 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 706,574 of those reported in the last seven days. A total 48.4 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
