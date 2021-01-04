Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported one death and 64 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cumulative cases reported since the start of the pandemic past 5,000.
The latest death was a woman in her 50s; the death toll from the virus now stands at 56 in the county.
The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,004.
Virus transmission remains high in the county. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 247.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 164 new cases and nine new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 307 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 407.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that rate is on the decline. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 26,515.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 3,459 deaths, 245,381 confirmed cases, and 15,111 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. According to DoH, this may include up to 1,700 case duplicates due to negative test results from late November being incomplete.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 350,664, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 20,558,489 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,502,620 of those reported in the last seven days.
