Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the total number reported since the start of the health crisis to 1,252.
The 23 new cases were reported in people from birth to 9, and in their 10s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Eleven of them were female, 11 male, and one unknown according to Public Health. The county’s single-day high was 35 cases reported on Aug. 6.
The death toll from the virus stands at 17 Thurston County residents. Death certificates for the two most recent deaths are pending review by Public Health. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the past week.
An average of 10.36 new cases have been reported daily over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Tuesday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 64 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,933. Two new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 176. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 48.2.
• As of Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 480 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 87,522. Fifty new hospitalizations were reported and two new deaths, bringing the total to 7,533 hospitalizations and 2,126 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,868,089. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 205,372, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,168,077 total cases have been reported by the agency as well, and there have been 294,175 cases in the past seven days.
