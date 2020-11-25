Thurston County surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday by reporting 47 new diagnoses of the respiratory infection. The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic in March now stands at 3,003, according to the county’s Public Health and Social Services department.
Since the start of the reporting week on Monday, Public Health and Social Services has reported 182 new cases of the virus.
Two new deaths caused by the virus were also reported, raising the death toll up to 46 Thurston County residents. The latest deaths were a male in his 40s and a female in her 80s.
One death appeared to be scrubbed from Public Health’s toll list on Wednesday.
Risk transmission of the virus remains high as families across the United States prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving this week. According to the state Department of Health, Washington has reported a total 317.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; Thurston County has reported 216.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Over the last week, 7.4 percent of COVID-19 tests in Thurston County have come back as positive.
Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, Thurston County’s health officer, also published a new letter to the community on Wednesday. In it, she laid out the three things that she was thankful for this holiday season: the community, vaccines and hope.
“To date, 1.8 percent of Thurston County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died from the disease and a significant number of those who have had the disease have continued to struggle with symptoms for many weeks after the infection,” she wrote.
“The efforts I see in our community and the scientific advances on the horizon fill me with gratitude and hope. I am thankful for all of the people working to get us through this winter as safely as possible and for the hope of better times ahead in 2021.”
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 284 new cases and three new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 228 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 311.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 15,372.
• The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,887 new cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths, and 76 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 153,906 cases, 10,242 hospitalizations and 2,704 deaths reported.The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.8 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 259,005, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 12,498,734 cases have been confirmed, with 1,198,100 of those total cases — roughly 9.6 percent — reported in just the last seven days.
