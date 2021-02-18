Thurston County hadn't reported a single new death from COVID-19 all February, but that changed Thursday when Public Health and Social Services reported a single death.
The latest person to die from health complications caused by the respiratory infection was a male in his 60s, according to the department. He is the 64th person to die from the virus since the county first started reporting deaths last April.
This was also the longest Thurston County had gone without reporting new deaths since a gap in September, which was prior to a winter surge that killed at least 30 county residents.
The county on Thursday also reported 16 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total since Monday up to 150 and the net total since the start of the pandemic up to 6,967.
Transmission of the virus has been declining over the last month. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County is reporting a transmission rate of 181.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. Roughly 5 percent of COVID-19 tests have been positive in the county over the last week.
About 3.12 percent of Thurston County residents are fully vaccinated, and nearly 11 percent have started the vaccination process with a single poke.
As of data last updated Monday, 35,435 doses had been administered in the county.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Thursday reported 109 new cases and three new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 440 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 35,261. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 254 cases per 100,000 people. About 9.96 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 314,655 confirmed cases, 4,803 deaths and 18,934 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
So far, a total of 1,201,120 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with more than 1.294 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 26,204 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 489,067, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 27,669,556 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 57.7 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
