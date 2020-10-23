Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported its second-highest daily caseload of new COVID-19 diagnoses with 38, bringing the net total reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,700.
One new death was also reported Friday. The 23rd death associated with the respiratory infection in the county was a female in her 70s.
A majority of Friday’s cases were reported in individuals who were age 50 and older, according to Public Health data.
Magen Johnson, the county’s COVID public information specialist, said 20 of Friday’s 38 cases were linked to the ongoing investigation at Garden Courte Memory Care in Olympia, which has experienced a substantial outbreak of COVID-19 in recent weeks.
Public Health began investigating this outbreak in early October and last Friday released the name of the facility as the county reported its highest single daily caseload of new diagnoses with 47. Cases from the congregate care facility have contributed to the high daily counts, Johnson said, and the county has since named the facility due to the substantial status of the outbreak.
An updated total number of cases and deaths from the facility was not available Friday, though Tuesday's weekly report showed diagnoses in 37 residents and 13 staff, as well as one death associated with Garden Courte.
The total number of cases stemming from the facility is likely at 70 — if not higher — with Friday’s case counts.
According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County’s transmission rate remains in the “high” range with 75.9 cases reported per 100,000 over the last 14 days. The county entered the “high” range on Thursday.
So far this week, the county has reported 107 cases of COVID-19.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Friday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 139 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,543. There were also three new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 188. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 92.9 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• Washington state surpassed 100,000 cases on Thursday, and now sits at 100,525 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,183 and deaths are at 2,289. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,296,275. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.3 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 222,447, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,387,047 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 428,795 reported in the last seven days.
