Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as well as the first new death from the virus in more than two weeks.
The 50th person to die from health complications related to COVID-19 in the county was a male in his 70s.
The total number of diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic now stands at 4,354.
A total of 17 outbreaks are currently being investigated by Public Health.
Transmission of the virus remains high in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 241.4 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
As of Monday, about 6.5 percent of total tests given over the last week came back positive.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Monday added 126 new cases and three new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 275 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 480 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days — down five cases when compared with Friday. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 22,848.
• The state Department of Health on Monday afternoon reported 3,949 new cases of COVID-19, 124 hospitalizations and two new deaths. The total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 218,415, hospitalizations stand at 13,515 and deaths stand at 3,106. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.4 percent.
• Last week, the United States surpassed 300,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and the total stands at 316,844. The virus is on track to have killed one in every 1,000 Americans by the end of the year. A total 17,790,376 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,677,230 of those reported in the last seven days.
