Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 47 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus. Those new cases brought the net total reported since the start of the pandemic to 2,230.
Wednesday’s daily caseload is tied with the second-largest recorded in the county thus far.
Community transmission rates of the virus remain high. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 101.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; the state average is at about 145.2 cases.
Public Health is still investigating 11 ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities that have accumulated around 193 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 276 new cases on Tuesday. There were two new deaths reported, bringing the total to 206. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 154.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 11,916.
•The state Department of Health reported 1,441 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 120,011 cases of COVID-19 tallied since the start of the pandemic (there was no update on Tuesday or on Wednesday by press deadline). Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,092 and deaths are at 2,482. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,644,425. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.1 percent..
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 239,590, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country surpassed 10 million reported cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 10,170,846, with 846,956 of those reported in the last seven days.
