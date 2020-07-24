Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
Nine of the 14 new cases were reported in people in their 20s or younger.
Overall, new cases include three individuals in their 10s, six in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county now stands at 545. Since the start of the week, on July 20, 60 new cases of the virus have been reported.
Six deaths in Thurston County residents have been associated with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The most recent death, a male in his 60s, was reported Wednesday. County staff are waiting to confirm a positive COVID death through the person’s death certificate.
Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek also on Friday published a new letter to the community encouraging people to keep up on their physical health checkups and encouraging people to continue social distancing efforts.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Thurston County,” she wrote. “The most common way people are becoming infected is through travel, social gatherings, and from other people within their households. Now is the time to be physically distant, but socially connected.”
As of numbers updated Wednesday, July 22, a total 20,266 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted. The current percent of positive tests stands at 2.4 percent.
More from Public Health (https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx):
