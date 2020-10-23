Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 17 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the net total of cases to 1,662.
New cases include five individuals in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s and five in their 60s.
So far this week, 69 cases have been reported with three more days left. In the last seven days, a total 15 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications linked to COVID-19.
The county’s test-positive rate stands at 3.2 percent.
The county on Thursday also entered into the “high” risk transmission range, and the state Department of Health is now reporting a rate of 75.9 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek previously said she plans on watching cases over the next 14 days to determine if public schools should continue to enter into hybrid learning or if they should return back to distanced learning.
An additional update is expected Friday from Abdelmalek.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 79 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,410. The total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 185. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 92.9 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• Washington state surpassed 100,000 cases on Thursday, and now sits at 100,525 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,183 and deaths are at 2,289. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,296,275. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.3 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 221,438, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,312,667 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 417,901 reported in the last seven days.
