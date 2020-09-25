Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported a high for the month of September — 17 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the county department, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,169.
This comes as cases have seen a decrease in recent weeks. The number of hospitalizations reported in the last seven days stands at 13.
New cases reported Thursday include one individual under the age of 10, three between the ages of 10 and 19, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, five in their 50s, two in their 60scand two in their 70s.
The death toll thus far stands at 17 in the county. Public Health staff are working to verify the death certificate of the two most recent deaths, which were announced Monday and last Thursday.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Thursday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 41 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,595. One new death was reported as well, bringing the total number reported to 170. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 38.2.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 536 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 84,238. Eight new hospitalizations were reported and no new deaths, bringing the total to 7,357 hospitalizations and 2,080 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,783,279. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 201,411, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 6,916,292 total cases have been reported by the agency as well.
