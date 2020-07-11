When Steve Kankaala, owner of Ghost Dog Tattoo Studio, found out that he could reopen his shop after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus outbreak, it felt sort of like going back to school.
And not in a good way.
But Kankaala, 57, admits he and his artists — and likewise his clients — are thankful to be back to work again after being closed for so long.
“I work ‘til about 2 a.m. answering messages (from clients). It’s been crazy,” he said.
Summer is usually a busy season for tattoo shops, and this season has been no exception, Kankaala said. Every day, an average of about five or six clients — itching for some new ink — stop by to get work done.
Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a requirement for businesses statewide to require face coverings for all customers and employees to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, which has seen a stark increase in recent weeks.
The mask mandate for businesses went into effect Tuesday, July 7, and it's been largely an easy ask for small businesses in the area.
Businesses now are supposed to refuse service to customers if they refuse to follow the requirement within the business’s facilities. Businesses could face fines by local or state health departments if they don’t follow the new law, Inslee said when announcing the mandate.
This most recent mandate comes after Inslee, in late June, required face coverings for every Washington resident out in public who could not implement 6 feet of social distancing with a person outside of their household.
As of July 9, the state Department of Health has reported 37,941 total confirmed cases of the virus, 4,630 hospitalizations and 1,394 deaths. Many new cases have been reported in younger people recently, the Department of Health has stated.
For Kankaala, the masking mandate is no joke — he’s trying to keep his customers, artists and even his family safe.
“I’m pretty strict on the mask thing,” he said. “I have a family member who can’t get this. If she gets it, she’s dead.”
Kankaala said he’s been staggering his staff’s shifts and appointments to make sure they’re keeping as few people in their 800-square-foot space as possible.
“Usually there’s no more than two tattooing at a time back there,” Kankaala noted.
Because they’re so busy, the studio is booked out through late September and early October.
“It’s been busy,” he said. “It’s ‘make hay while the sunshine’s out.’”
Overall, there’s been little resistance from customers on the shop’s mask requirement, Kankaala said. It’s a small price to pay for body art.
Across town at Kathie’s Barber Shop, owner Kathie Bennett notes that things at her small shop, located along State Route 507 across from Yelm City Park have been running smoothly with the business mask mandate.
“It’s been great,” Bennett, 57, said. “We’ve had some people who were upset about the mask thing.”
But it’s usually just some people who need to vent, she notes, adding that “I try and get through the haircut quickly for those people.”
Most people have been very accommodating and understanding of the new requirements businesses, both big and small, now have to operate under, she said.
Kathie’s Barber Shop is currently operating with just three stylists including Bennett. Under state requirements, the roughly 1,000-square-foot shop is only allowed to operate with six people inside at a time, Bennett said.
The tough part is that it includes the three staff members cutting hair.
The shop also had to scale back and separate customer seating in the waiting area.
Back in early June, when the shop entered Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan along with the rest of Thurston County, Bennett said she was pulling in twice the number of customers she usually gets. That lasted for about two weeks, she said.
“We had a customer come from Seattle. It was about an hour and a half past closing time, and when he said he was from Seattle, I thought ‘OK, I’m not turning him away,’” Bennett said.
Since hairstyling businesses reopened under Phase 2, those and other “personal service” businesses have been required by the state to implement cloth facial covering requirements for every individual.
Annie Malone, owner of CrossFit Yelm, said her business also reopened in early June following the Department of Health’s OK for Thurston County to enter into Phase 2.
On the business mask mandate, she said “it is what it is.” She and her staff have been working diligently to implement social distancing measures during workouts, during which customers don’t need to wear masks. Tape lines the floor of her facility, separating customers into 6-foot boxes during workouts.
There’s also cleaner at every station, and customers have to bring their own chalk from home, for example. Customers are also required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the facility.
For her staff, it’s mostly just been business as usual since reopening — just with added steps and added costs to keep her employees masked and sanitized.
Malone added that she’s thankful for the City of Yelm’s small business grants, which have been recently dealt out to many businesses affected by the state-mandated shutdown. Those funds, Malone said, helped them quite a bit.
“That’s the only thing that’s been keeping us alive. That and our members paying their membership, which we didn’t ask them to,” she said.
JZ Rose Boutique co-store managers Melanie Gilbride and Gwen Greening both said they haven’t noticed any pushback from their clientele on the face covering mandate.
“People have been wearing them and we have them,” Greening said. “We’re really happy to be reopened again and seeing people again.”
Their store, opened Thursdays through Saturdays and offering a summer sale at the moment, is also offering curbside pickup for those who feel more comfortable making purchases that way.
Since reopening under Phase 2, the two have had quite a lot to do in order to stay compliant with the state’s restart requirements, including clearing room around the checkout counter, installing plexiglass and implementing a route for shoppers in order to minimize contact.
About 45 to 50 people are allowed in their space, Gilbride said.
