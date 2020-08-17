Over the weekend, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 16 new diagnoses of COVID-19. Six of those were reported Saturday and 10 reported Sunday.
The county also ended the week with 76 new cases reported — the lowest recorded since the first week in July. Since then, weekly counts have topped 80 or higher.
As of Monday morning, the total number of cases in the county stands at 852. A total 11 deaths have been reported by the county, the last of which was announced Aug. 9.
