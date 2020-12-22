The Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department (PHSS) launched a face covering campaign over the last two months by making posters, window clings and stickers available to businesses in both English and Spanish. Businesses can also download the digital versions in English and Spanish, as well as Korean and Vietnamese, on the COVID-19 business page. The face covering signs feature four different messages:
• Face Coverings Required (available in English, Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese)
• Mask Required (available in English, Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese)
• Thank You (available in English, Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese)
• We Support Face Coverings (English only)
PHSS partnered with many local business organizations to distribute these signs to businesses within the county. For businesses interested in obtaining posters, window clings or stickers, please contact one of the following organizations:
• Thurston County Chamber of Commerce at 360-357-3362
• Downtown Ambassadors at 360-338-2853
• Lacey South Sound Chamber at 360-491-4141
• Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce at 360-264-5075
• Grand Mound/Rochester Chamber of Commerce at 360-858-7362
• CIELO at 360-709-0931
• Thurston County Public Health and Social Services business group at COVID19ThurstonPHSS@co.thurston.wa.us or at 360-867-2634
Thurston County Health Officer, Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek said, “We know wearing a mask and staying at least six feet apart from non-household members are effective ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please continue to mask up Thurston County!”
For more information about the business face coverings campaign or to have the signs translated to another language, contact Magen Johnson at 360-968-3422 or magen.johnson@co.thurston.wa.us.
For more information about Thurston County’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/coronavirus.
For the statewide face covering mandate, visit https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/ClothFaceCoveringsandMasks.
For CDC guidance on face coverings, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
