The Yelm City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 22, voted unanimously to pass an ordinance brought forward by Mayor JW Foster that will bring some relief to residential customers using large amounts of water.
Ordinance 1066 will temporarily eliminate the highest tier rate for residential customers, tier 4, for the billing cycles of August, September and October. Tier 4 customers use more than 2,801 centum cubic feet of water per cycle.
The ordinance also reduces the water rate of tier 3 customers, from $10.24 per 100 cubic feet used to $9.41, during those three months. Those customers who paid for an account that went into tier 4 during the month of August will be credited the difference between their bill and the new tier 3 rate.
An average residential customer uses up about 850 cubic feet of water a month, which puts them in the tier 2 category, Foster said.
This comes after water usage in August was higher than normal due to more people being at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and the hot weather, the city says. The council plans on reviewing the city’s water rates in spring 2021 in order to find a more equitable balance.
The passage of this ordinance is expected to help 534 customers that went into tiers 3 and 4 during the month of August. About 70 of those customers went into tier 4, paying upwards of $600 to $800, according to Foster, with one user getting a bill of $2,450.
That increase stirred unrest among many residents, with some taking to Facebook to voice their concerns.
A total of five residents addressed the council during a public commenting period, which was prior to the vote on the legislation. Some voiced dissatisfaction and frustration with recent expensive water bills and pleaded for the council to renegotiate a better relief package.
“I think Yelm deserves to be comparable in pricing to other cities around here, and I know it’s growing, but we do deserve to be paying appropriate pricing and we deserve to have water at a reasonable rate,” said Bethany Ryan, a Yelm resident. She added that the proposed ordinance didn’t go far enough to help residents.
Elizabeth Milligan, a senior citizen who says she uses a minimal amount of water and was gone most of August, told the council that she experienced a $75 increase in her August bill despite not using any additional water.
“On a fixed income, that’s a lot,” she said. “I’m getting to the point now, between utilities in the city of Yelm and taxes in the city of Yelm, I’m going to have to leave my home … This needs to be addressed or looked into a lot further.”
While the ordinance would eventually pass by way of a unanimous vote, council member James Blair attempted an amendment to the legislation that would have eliminated all residential water usage tiers except tier 1, which bills customers $4.27 per 100 cubic feet for the first 800 cubic feet used.
The motion to amend was seconded by council member Joe DePinto, though council members Terry Kaminski, Tad Stillwell, Tracey Wood and EJ Curry opted for caution and to pass the ordinance as presented (council member Molly Carmody was absent from the meeting).
“I think that the way it’s proposed is probably a better option until we can do some more analysis,” Stillwell said. “I think just cutting it all the way down to tier 1 — while I think that’s really noble to try to do that — I think that we owe it also to keep the utility whole, to do our due diligence and figure out the actual cost to the utility. I think it would be a better idea to approve it as written and then revisit this again.”
DePinto said while he thought Stillwell made a good point, the city should go a step further to help a larger number of customers throughout this difficult time, even if it meant the utility footing the bill.
“I do think there is a merit in talking further about this,” he said, arguing that the Public Works Department doesn’t budget for a lot more revenue generated through high-use rates.
Blair then repositioned his stance on amending the ordinance, saying that he thought the ordinance only applied for one month when it was spelled out in the meeting materials to last through multiple.
Despite that, he and DePinto agreed they should eliminate all tiers except tier 1 for just the month of August and then move forward with Foster’s recommended temporary water usage rates.
“I don’t think this is something we need to do on the fly. I think it’s very, very dangerous ground to walk on, even if it’s just one month,” Stillwell said.
Blair’s amendment to eliminate all but tier 1 within Foster’s ordinance ultimately failed 4-2, with Curry, Stillwell, Wood and Karminski voting against the amendment. Foster’s original resolution then passed with a unanimous vote by the council.
After the meeting, Foster told the Nisqually Valley News that he worked with Public Works Director Cody Colt to bring fair relief to those customers without impacting the financial integrity of the water system. That work resulted in the ordinance that passed.
If council members wanted to amend the legislation, they should have brought it up to his office during the two weeks prior that they had the piece of legislation in hand, he said.
“That was inappropriate to come forward with that without any math done,” he said.
Despite that, Foster said it was great that the council was able to unanimously pass the relief for customers, especially when water rates are one of the primary revenue generators for the city’s public utility, which includes the aging wastewater treatment facility.
“We’re sorry this had to impact customers at a really tough time,” he said. “There is a cost of doing business for any public utility. And the council will be setting rates that are responsible to the customers, but (also) sustain the integrity of the water utility.”
Foster added that the city’s water bills seem large because they include stormwater, wastewater and regular water charges, and that the water rates are about average with what people pay in Washington state.
The mayor said that if people have further discrepancies with their water charges, they should call the city’s customer service department at 360-458-3244.
