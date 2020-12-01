The number of initial claims for unemployment in Thurston County doubled the week that Gov. Jay Inslee announced further COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social gatherings, according to new numbers published Wednesday, Nov. 25, by the Employment Security Department.
A total of 1,130 applications for unemployment insurance were filed in the county during the week of Nov. 15 — 21. The week prior, 556 applications were filed.
A similar trend is being observed in other counties across the state.
Pierce County reported a 77 percent increase in initial claims, rising from 2,052 applications the week before to 3,646.
The state has been experiencing historically-elevated levels of applications and claims for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Washington back in March.
Between Nov. 15 and 21, unemployment claims around the state rose by about 79.8 percent from the previous week, with total claims for unemployment rising by about 7.1 percent, according to ESD.
Statewide, levels of initial claims are roughly 263 percent higher than they were at this time last year. In Thurston County, it’s about 352 percent higher.
This last week, the state reported a total of 464,884 claims, more than 90 percent of which are ongoing weekly claims.
In Thurston County, about one-third (374 applications) of claims were reportedly filed by workers in the food services and drinking establishment industries.
Other industries that reported a large number of initial claims in the county include specialty trade contractors (69 applications); administrative and support services (58); amusement, gambling and recreation (61); and unknown industries (140).
Thurston County’s unemployment rate, last reported for the month of October, stands at 5.7 percent.
Washington state’s unemployment rate stands at 6 percent. Nationwide, unemployment is at 6.9 percent.
