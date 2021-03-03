Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 20 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus.
This brings the net total number of cases up to 7,298. The county department the day prior announced three deaths, and the death toll stands at 70 Thurston County residents.
The county plans on hosting two vaccination clinics this weekend.
The first, on Friday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, will be a mass-vaccination clinic for residents age 65 and older and for frontline workers, which now includes K-12 teachers, educators and childcare workers. The second clinic, being held on Saturday at the Lacey Regional Athletic Complex, will be in partnership with Providence and focus on administering second doses.
Both events will be open by appointment only. Registration for Friday's event, which opened Wednesday at 4 p.m., can be found at this link.
"Appointment slots are limited to the first 800 registrants and are expected to fill up quickly," read a Wednesday news release from the county. "PHSS reserved 200 additional appointment slots for eligible people with access barriers and is assisting with scheduling their vaccine appointments before clinic registration opens to the public."
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 64 new cases and one new death. The death toll from the virus stands at 467 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 36,567. Transmission remains remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 178.8 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health on Tuesday added 746 new COVID-19 cases (322,487 total cases), a total 19,433 hospitalizations and 19 new deaths (4,988).
So far, a total 1.67 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with nearly 1.92 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 37,481 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday stood at 515,277, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 28,514,774 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 80.5 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
