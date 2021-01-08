Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported two deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, as well as 29 new diagnoses.
The latest people to die from the virus were two males, one in their 70s and another in their 80s. The death toll in Thurston County now stands at 58.
The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic now stands at 5,136. Of those, a total of 4,385 Thurston County residents have reported recoveries.
Within the last seven days, a total of 14 people have been admitted into the hospital, according to Public Health.
Transmission of the virus in Thurston County remains moderate. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported a total 216.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that metric is on the decline.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 302 new cases and one new death on Thursday. The death toll from the virus stands at 322 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 352.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that rate is on the decline, and the county is expected to fall into the “moderate” range, below 350 cases. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 27,268.
• The state Department of Health reported 3,353 new cases and 29 deaths on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, a total 253,401 cases, 15,568 hospitalizations and 10,611 deaths have been confirmed in Washington.Total case counts may include up to 550 duplicates due to incomplete negative test results.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 359,849, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total 21,259,997 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,596,020 of those reported in the last seven days.
