In a race against the CARES Act clock, the city of Tenino has engineered a unique partnership that will help struggling local businesses weather yet another COVID-19-related maelstrom.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, at least 23 Tenino businesses stand to receive “micro grants” of $2,104.86 to help them stay afloat following Gov. Jay Inslee’s Nov. 15 mandate restricting business activity to help stymie a surge in coronavirus cases. The restrictions are expected to last until Dec. 14.
Tenino was able to secure the grants after it teamed with the Thurston Economic Development Council (TEDC) to distribute the city’s remaining CARES Act funds through the TEDC’s Thurston Strong COVID-19 relief grant program.
According to Tenino Clerk-Treasurer John Millard, the TEDC established the “Thurston Strong” program to distribute CARES Act funds received by Thurston County through the state Department of Commerce.
Out of its CARES Act funding of $82,800, the city has to date been reimbursed $23,130.16 for COVID-19-related expenditures and expects to claim another $11,257.97 reimbursement. The remaining $48,412 will provide micro-grant funding to eligible Tenino businesses.
Millard stressed that the TEDC and the Tenino Chamber of Commerce have “literally been beating the bushes” to find more eligible Tenino businesses that would benefit from the micro grants.
“If we get more applications, then we would have more grant recipients, so each individual grant would be somewhat less, but much better than a kick in the pants,” wrote Millard on Nov. 18 in an email to the Nisqually Valley News. “Small businesses have been receiving enough of those lately.”
According to the United States Department of Treasury, CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund payments may only be used to cover expenses that occurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020.
Millard noted, however, that the Department of Commerce mandated a deadline of Nov. 30 to spend CARES Act funding and stipulated Tenino submit its reimbursement requests by Dec. 15.
So time is of the essence, and Tenino’s partnership with the TEDC has been critical in the effort to locate city businesses willing to submit grant applications.
“The TEDC is just helping us do the leg work in connecting Tenino businesses to the money,” Millard wrote. “We don’t have enough manpower to ‘beat the bushes’ to get our businesses to do the paperwork.”
He added: “The city is absolutely delighted to be able to assist Tenino businesses to receive the help from the feds. As corny as it may sound, that’s Thurston Strong.”
To be eligible for the micro grants, Tenino businesses must be located within Tenino city limits, have a valid city business license, and be current on business and occupation taxes. They must also certify that they are “exclusively seeking reimbursement for expenditures directly related to economic harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting ‘shut-down’ order, and have not been suspended or debarred from participation by any federal department or agency.”
Eligible Tenino businesses that haven’t already qualified for micro grants may obtain grant applications from George Sharp at the TEDC. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 pm on Nov. 24. Sharp may be contacted at gsharp@thurstonedc.com, or at 360-464-6043.
For more information, contact Millard at 360-264-2368 or at clerktreasurer@ci.tenino.wa.us.
