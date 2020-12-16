It’s December, but it might as well be a toasty August day for some Yelm restaurateurs.
New coronavirus-related mandates ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee in mid-November have forced bars and restaurants to pivot to outdoor dining as indoor dining is restricted through Jan. 4.
While the restaurant and bar industries enter what is already considered the slow season, many establishments are hoping for a wintertime rush to help reinforce their drying coffers. The moves come as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its ninth month and as state orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, and keeping capacity in hospitals, threaten their livelihood.
On the porch of Pizzeria La Gitana, located near downtown Yelm, a large canopy towers over one side of the restaurant.
Alin Stanciu, co-owner of the popular local pizzeria, said on Wednesday, Dec. 9, that the canopy had been up for about a week. The restaurant is still serving customers, though only a maximum of nine to 10 customers can fit under the outdoor fixture at a time.
The restaurant is looking at adding another canopy, which costs about $300, on the other side of their porch in due time. That would only add another table, though.
“It’s not so much for the business, but for the people. Humans need to socialize,” Stanciu said.
Many of their customers, Stanciu said, are going stir crazy with the latest restrictions. He said they’ve been getting great reception from their guests on their modest outdoor-dining setup, and people have been calling in to make reservations to dine out — less for their top-of-the-line Italian food and more for the experience, he said.
Stanciu noted he’s not much of a politically-involved person, but he said the state and federal governments need to get their act together and pass more relief for small businesses — the majority of which, he said, are struggling. He said he does understand the seriousness of the pandemic.
“Right now, they have to step in and do something for the businesses,” he said.
La Gitana currently has servers working about one day a week. Many of them, Stanciu said, are taking up delivery orders while the restaurant works to accommodate what little outdoor dining they’re allowed.
“(My employees) have a mortgage too, and a car payment. Even if they’re really young, they still have these payments,” Stanciu said.
Just a couple of blocks down Yelm Avenue, more than a half dozen or so customers were enjoying a cold brew under the White Horse Tavern’s new 26-by-24-foot carport.
The large metal structure has been in place for a couple of weeks, owner Kyle Phillips said, and it was donated by Jason’s Greenhouse.
Phillips said the goal is “just to make people comfortable while complying with the governor’s orders.” The new outdoor seating area has room for about 35 thirsty customers.
Despite business still being down by about half of what it used to be, and with the slowing business barely breaking even, regulars and even some customers from out of town seem to be grateful to have somewhere to go and socialize.
“I think I like it … It’s just really nice,” said Mike Thompson, 60, of Yelm, who comes out almost daily with his sister, 64-year-old Gayle Wellman.
Thompson had just finished off a bottle of his favorite beer, Abita Brewing’s Andygator, which is brewed out of his home state of Louisiana. Phillips, being the accommodative host he is, special orders the drink.
“Kyle’s done a great job,” Wellman said.
The duo also said many of their friends at the bar are practically closer than family.
Owners of the Cattleman Family Style Restaurant, down the road and off State Route 510, were also put in a pinch by the governor’s most recent coronavirus mandates.
Clark Sumner, owner of the restaurant, said the market to purchase outdoor coverings was immediately flooded after the governor’s mandate, with most online retailers expecting anywhere from a six- to 12-week delay on orders.
But, somehow, they got lucky.
Sumner said they were able to secure a 450-foot metal-pole barn from “some folks down in Napavine.”
He said he poured his savings into purchasing the outdoor structure.
Over the last eight months, Sumner said, he and the staff have had to financially tighten their belts. And while his restaurant was able to feasibly and financially go down this road, there are many restaurants that aren’t able to.
“Come out and support us please. Obviously, we know it’s an extremely hard time for everyone. But without them we would no longer be here,” Sumner said. “The biggest thing is that we’ve had a great community that has always come out to support us and we’ll stay out here as long as we can.”
