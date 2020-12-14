Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Sunday capped a record-breaking week of new COVID-19 diagnoses, with the county department having reported a total 435 cases between Dec. 7 and 13.
A large number of those cases came on Dec. 7 when Public Health reported a daily high of 104 new cases. The high number is believed to be linked to a backlog in cases being reported by the state, county Public Health officials said.
The total number of cases caused by the respiratory infection stood at 3,988 in Thurston County as of Monday evening.
This comes as businesses enter the fourth week of modified, extensive restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee, with the biggest impacts coming to eating and drinking establishments, which can’t serve indoors.
The county last week also reported five new coronavirus outbreaks at congregate care facilities in Thurston County.
Public Health defines a congregate care outbreak as either one resident or health care worker testing positive for COVID-19; one resident either being hospitalized or dying due to newly onset respiratory symptoms; or if two or more residents or workers develop symptoms of respiratory infection consistent with the virus within 72 hours of each other.
The death toll from the virus stands at 49 Thurston County residents. The most recent deaths were reported Dec. 4.
Transmission of the virus remains high in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County over the last 14 days has reported 238.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The first cases of Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccines reportedly arrived early Monday morning in Washington state, the Department of Health said. The two-dose vaccine, which has shown in trials to be 95 percent effective at preventing the disease, will first be administered to high-risk health workers and residents at long-term care facilities.
“We believe that if everything goes according to plan, we’ll have most people in Washington vaccinated by mid-summer,” Michele Roberts, a leading Department of Health vaccine planning group, said in a statement. “The rapid development of these vaccines, with such a high rate of efficacy, is a historic achievement, and will help us defeat COVID-19.”
The state is expecting to receive about 62,400 doses of the vaccine this week, which will be distributed to 17 sites across 13 counties. Additional weekly shipments of the vaccine are expected in January.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday morning press deadline:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 194 new cases on Monday and no new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 259 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 465.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 21,254.
• The state Department of Health since the start of the pandemic has reported a total 202,063 cases of COVID-19, 12,525 hospitalizations and 2,879 deaths. The death rate when compared with the number of confirmed cases stands at 1.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 298,266, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of cases stands at 16,113,148, with about 1,476,230 of those reported in the last seven days.
