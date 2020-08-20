16 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Thurston County; 31 Cases Now Tied to Six Ongoing Outbreaks

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.
The total count since the start of the pandemic stands at 899.
New cases reported Thursday include three individuals under the age of 10, one under the age of 20, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s.
On Wednesday, Public Health staff reported an additional outbreak at a congregate care facility. At least 31 cases have been confirmed to be related to those six outbreaks, according to Magen Johnson, the county’s spokeswoman.
The Olympian also reported Wednesday that the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office had confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at the Thurston County Jail. That inmate is reportedly no longer at the jail, and the jail is reported to have been under quarantine.
The total number of deaths in Thurston County related to the virus stands at 11.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation locally, statewide and nationally on Thursday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 61 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,246. Three additional deaths were reported as well, bringing the total countywide to 138. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 62.4.
• Statewide, 700 new cases of the virus were reported and the total number now stands at 69,389, according to numbers posted on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,400 hospitalizations and 1,837 deaths. Total tests and the percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,506,929, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 172,416 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
