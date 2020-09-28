Thurston County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the net total reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,224.
Since late last week, the number of new cases reported daily have been on the rise. The county on Saturday and Sunday also reported a total 30 new cases of the virus, ultimately ending the week of Sept. 21-27 with 74 cases — a high not seen since mid-August.
New cases reported Monday include three individuals between the ages of 10 and 19, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.
As of Sept. 26, a total of 43,085 tests have been conducted in Thurston County and, over the last seven days, a total of 11 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
Of the 1,224 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, a total of 990 of them have reported recoveries. The county over the weekend also closed out one of its two ongoing investigations into a congregate care outbreaks.
An average of 9.2 new cases have been reported daily over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Monday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 49 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,821. One new death was reported, and the county’s death toll stands at 171. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 44.5.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday night reported an additional 1,043 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 86,269. Forty-three new hospitalizations were reported and no new deaths, bringing the total to 7,412 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,837,206. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 204,328, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,095,422 total cases have been reported by the agency as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.