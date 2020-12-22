Yelm and Rainier school districts for months have seemed to be at the starting line of the metaphorical race to reopen schools, ready at moment’s notice to take off.
With news last week that Gov. Jay Inslee will soften requirements for public schools to partially reopen, those superintendents are asking for patience as they work with Thurston County Public Health and Social Services to start plans in the coming weeks.
“I really want us to understand what is being asked of us and what parameters are there. The new thresholds and the data that shows schools are really good at mitigating the spread of this disease through safety protocols are there,” Yelm Superintendent Brian Wharton said at a board meeting last Thursday, referring to the need for the board to hold an additional meeting before the end of the semester to discuss reopening.
“The barrier to normalcy is still going to be that 6-foot distance requirement,” he said. “We’ll work through that and work really hard. My goal is that we do not have any significant spread of cases when we start moving kids onto our buses and onto our campuses.”
Wharton said he and the other Thurston County superintendents were recently briefed in their weekly meeting with Public Health and Social Services and informed that the county has not seen a significant jump in cases brought on by the Thanksgiving holiday.
The upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays do still have him worried, he notes.
In a Friday news release, Thurston County health officials said they were preparing to implement Inslee’s new metrics and recommendations that were announced Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Those recommendations, according to the governor’s office, came after new data showed COVID-19 transmission was limited in schools that implemented state health and safety protocols.
Now, under Inslee’s new metrics, schools in counties reporting lower than 50 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks will be recommended to offer in-person instruction, while schools in counties with between 50 and 350 cases are recommended to implement a slow and phased reintroduction to in-person instruction. Counties with more than 350 cases are recommended to introduce in-person instruction for only elementary and high-needs students in groups no larger than 15.
According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County as of Friday afternoon was reporting 237.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. Pierce County was reporting 485.4 cases per the same metric.
Under these new guidelines, it’s expected Thurston County will begin a slow, phased reintroduction starting with elementary school students while public school campuses at Pierce County remain closed for the time being.
“We are committed to bring children and educators safely back to school in alignment with the latest framework,” Public Health and Social Services Director Schelli Slaughter said in a prepared statement.
“We are planning to increase our public health capacity by hiring a dedicated team of case investigators and contact tracers to quickly respond to any school outbreaks and prevent spread of COVID-19 in our local schools. We expect to have more information to share in the coming weeks as we work together with school officials on details.”
In the same news release, Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek urged residents to continue social distancing, masking and making other health efforts to ensure the county stays on the right track through the end of the holiday season.
On Friday, Rainier Superintendent Bryon Bahr published a letter to parents and staff that detailed a tentative timeline for reopening schools.
The district as a whole is expected to return to a hybrid model, with most students attending in-person class two times a week, by the end of January.
Kindergarten through third grade, as well as middle school and high schoolers, are expected to begin hybrid learning starting Jan. 26. Students in fourth and fifth grades will return Jan. 28.
“There is still work to do, working with our unions and working with everyone to get this out and ready to go. I’m very positive that this is going to be successful and we’re going to be back in school on a hybrid schedule before you know it,” Bahr told the school board at a recent meeting.
The Rainier School District last week also published results from a previous staff and teacher survey it had conducted at the start of summer and in the fall.
Results showed that staff and teachers were largely comfortable returning to work that fall when surveyed at the beginning of June, but confidence in a November survey showed a noticeable downturn. Different questions were raised in each survey.
About 87 percent of respondents the school district received in an early June survey said they’d be “very comfortable” or “comfortable” returning to work on a normal schedule in September, assuming all health department guidelines for reopening schools were met.
In November, though, responses were mixed when asked “with the rise in COVID-19 confirmed case numbers, would you feel safe working in a hybrid in-person learning model?”
A majority of respondents, 44.9 percent, answered “no,” while 34.7 percent answered “yes.” The remaining 20.4 percent gave a range of other answers, including “undecided.”
Despite that, in the same November survey, roughly two-thirds of respondents answered “yes” to these two questions: “Do you feel with the current protocols the district has in place, you are safe at work?” and “Do you feel safe being at work considering the current cases in our county and area?”
The full results can be found at the district’s website, www.rainier.wednet.edu.
