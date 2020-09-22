The unemployment rate in Thurston County fell by about 2 percent in August to 8.3 percent, according to new numbers put out Tuesday by the state Employment Security Department.
ESD on Tuesday, Sept. 22, published new county labor data that showed the county’s rate was on the decline.
This comes after the county’s unemployment rate spiked in April at 15.9 percent following initial state-mandated closures that caused the coronavirus recession. In 2019, the county’s average unemployment rate stood at about 4.8 percent.
In Pierce County, unemployment also fell by about 2 percent to 10.1 percent. Pierce County’s unemployment rate peaked earlier this year at 18.7 percent, and the county’s average rate this year is roughly twice as high as in 2019.
Washington’s economy increased by about 19,800 jobs in August. The statewide unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent.
