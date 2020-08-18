Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is investigating a fifth outbreak of COVID-19 at a congregate care facility, Health Office Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote in a Tuesday morning letter.
“At this time, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services department is managing five known congregate care outbreaks in two adult family homes, one adult group home, and two long-term care facilities,” she wrote. “As this virus continues to spread, you may see additional outbreaks occur in our county.”
This is the fifth ongoing outbreak to be investigated in the last two weeks. Magen Johnson, a Thurston County spokeswoman, said the county is not releasing the names, locations or any additional details on how many people at this facility have contracted the disease.
This comes as the county sees a week-over-week decrease in the number of new cases of the virus.
Through the week of Aug. 10-16, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported 76 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. This is a noticeable decrease from the case counts that have been nearing or topping 100 in each of the previous four weeks.
As of Tuesday morning's press deadline, the total number of diagnoses stood at 861. A total of 11 Thurston County residents have died from health complications related to the virus. The county last week was also able to confirm the death certificates of the three most recent people to die as being caused by the virus.
An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases. At least two of the cases must have onset dates within 14 days of each other and have been contracted from the same point in order to be considered an outbreak.
The definition of an outbreak recently changed for long term care facilities. Spread at a long term care facility is declared an outbreak when only one resident or health care worker is confirmed to have the virus.
In an update to the county last Friday, Abdelmalek wrote that the county was investigating two outbreaks at a six-person adult home and a separate residential group home.
Then, on Sunday, the county reported that a third unnamed congregate facility had reported an outbreak.
So far, at least 17 positive cases have been tied to these latest congregate care outbreaks.
“The sun has given our minds a bit of reprieve from COVID-19 but we still need to be diligent in how we interact with others in the community. We are still in the moderate transmission range (between 25 and 75 cases per 100,000 over 14 days) for COVID-19,” Abdelmalek wrote in a recent letter.
As it stands, the county has reported 51.4 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 over the past 14 weeks. This rate per capita is more than twice the rate required by the state that allowed Thurston County into Phase 3.
Spread of the virus through family and public gatherings continues to be the primary driving factor in transmission rates.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation both locally, statewide and nationally:
• The number of diagnoses in the Yelm ZIP code, 98697, stands at 60. Eighteen cases have been reported in the Rainier ZIP code, and 21 in the Tenino ZIP code.
• In Pierce County, a total 6,076 cases have been reported along with 132 deaths, according to Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The average number of new cases per day over the last two weeks stands at 68.1, which is a 19-percent decrease compared with that statistic last week. The county has recorded 954 new cases of the virus in the last two weeks.
• Cases in Washington rose by about 6.4 percent compared with the week prior to 67,721 total cases, according to counts released Sunday night. The state has recorded a total 6,296 hospitalizations and 1,785 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Total tests and the percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available by press deadline.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,422,242, according to data last updated on Monday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 169,870 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
