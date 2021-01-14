Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported an additional 53 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county since March up to 5,561.
The county has reported 128 new diagnoses of the virus since the start of the week on Monday.
There were no deaths reported on Wednesday.
Over the last seven days, the county has reported 21 hospitalizations, and the test-positive rate remains high at 8.8 percent.
Transmission of the virus remains moderate in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 235.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that metric is on the decline.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 423 new cases and nine new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 348 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 398.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that rate is on the rise. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 29,147.
• The state Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon reported 2,892 new cases and 49 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 269,201 confirmed cases, 3,838 deaths and 16,080 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. According to DoH, up to 520 cases are expected to be duplicates due to incomplete negative test results.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 379,255, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 22,740,142 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,737,820 of those reported in the last seven days.
