Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported one new death caused by COVID-19 as well as 14 new diagnoses of the respiratory infection, which now total 7,312.
The 71st and latest Thurston County resident to die from health complications related to the virus was a man in his 60s.
This is the fifth death reported in the last seven days.
Conversely, the county's one-week rate of new positive tests dropped to the lowest its been in many months. As of Thursday, only 2.5 percent of tests within the last seven days came back positive.
The county's rate of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks also dipped below 100 and was at 98.3 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health's Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard.
So far, 13.12 percent of Thurston County residents have initiated the vaccination process with one poke, and nearly 8 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated from the virus.
In all, approximately 54,127 doses of the vaccine have so far been administered within the county.
Washington state on Wednesday surpassed a grim milestone with its 5,000th COVID-19 death reported.
"The sad truth is that this pandemic is not over," said Secretary of Health Umair Shah in a statement. "But there is also hope. We have the power to stop the spread of this virus. Please wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It's up to all of us to protect our families and communities. We will heal. We will recover. And we will never forget those we have lost."
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 114 new cases and three new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 470 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 36,678. Transmission remains remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 177.1 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health early Wednesday morning added 636 new COVID-19 cases (323,123 total cases), 33 associated hospitalizations (19,466), and 24 new deaths (5,012).
So far, a total 1.76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with about 2.1 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 43,765 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days. Approximately 8.37 percent of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Thursday stood at 517,224, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 28,580,198 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 82.6 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.