Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported a new COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate care facility on Wednesday. This is the eighth facility under investigation in the last month.
The county on Wednesday also reported seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 952 in the county. New cases were reported in three individuals in their 20s, two individuals in their 30s, and two individuals in their 40s.
Magen Johnson, a spokeswoman with the county, said the number of diagnoses connected with eight ongoing outbreaks was not currently available, though a report on congregate care facilities published Tuesday by the state Department of Health shows that Thurston County has 42 cases related to congregate care settings.
Three deaths have also been reportedly linked to congregate care facilities, according to the report.
At the Thurston County Corrections Center, where an outbreak was reported last week, 11 total cases of COVID-19 have been recorded out of about 300 tests, Johnson said. Testing at the facility is still ongoing as a mask mandate and social distancing measures have been put into place.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation reported Wednesday on both the regional and nationwide level:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,515. One additional death was reported as well, bringing the total countywide to 145. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 54.4.
• Statewide, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 72,161, according to numbers posted on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,640 hospitalizations and 1,880 deaths. Total tests and the percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available as DoH is updating its reporting system.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,752,653, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 177,759 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
