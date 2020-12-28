Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported 21 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases made since the start of the pandemic now stands at 4,654 in the county.
This is the smallest daily count of new diagnoses reported in more than three weeks.
No new deaths were reported Monday, and the death toll from the virus stands at 52 county residents.
According to the state Department of Health, transmission in Thurston County remains fairly high. Within the last 14 days, the county has reported 251.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Tuesday added 101 new cases and two new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 283 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 462.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 24,569.
• The state Department of Health has reported 227,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the number of those reported dead now stands at 3,184. The total number of hospitalizations made since the start of the pandemic stands at 14,096.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 332,246, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is on track to have killed one in every 1,000 Americans by the end of the year. A total 19,055,869 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,265,500 of those reported in the last seven days.
