The unemployment rate in Thurston County fell from 8.3 percent in August to 7.1 percent in September, new numbers published Tuesday by the state Employment Security Department show.
It’s estimated that about 10,142 workers in Thurston County are currently unemployed out of a total labor force of 142,205.
Thurston County’s unemployment rate spiked in April at 15.9 percent following initial state-mandated closures that caused the coronavirus recession.
In 2019, the county’s average unemployment rate stood at about 4.8 percent.
Pierce County also experienced a notable decrease in the unemployment rate, falling from 10.1 percent to 8.6 percent in September. It’s estimated about 38,096 individuals are out of work.
This comes as Washington state added 2,400 jobs throughout the month, lowering the unadjusted state unemployment to 7.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.