Thurston County is rounding out another COVID-19 milestone.
Soon, perhaps by the end of the weekend, roughly one in every four Thurston County residents will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County on Tuesday morning was reporting that 23.91 percent of county residents have so far received their first poke, with 14.14 percent fully vaccinated.
The trend of escalating vaccination rates mirrors a similar trend on the state level. Vaccination providers are seeing an increase in supply as well as greater efficiencies in distribution and logistics. As of the NVN’s Tuesday morning deadline, about 24.16 percent of Washingtonians had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Since the start of March, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has administered 10,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The total number of doses reported since the county first started inoculating residents stands at 99,212.
Cases of the novel coronavirus last week also fell for a fourth consecutive week. Public Health and Social Services the week of March 15-21 reported 109 new diagnoses of the respiratory infection, marking the lowest weekly caseload in six months.
According to the state Department of Health’s Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, Thurston County has reported 86.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Starting this last Monday, all of Washington state entered into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan. The state is also moving back to the county-by-county approach to evaluating reopening phases instead of the eight-region approach that’s been used the last few months.
Phase 3 of the plan allows for most businesses and indoor spaces to open at 50 percent capacity or 400 people maximum, whichever is lowest.
County evaluations, which will be conducted every three weeks, start April 12. If counties fail to meet the health metric goals of the state Department of Health, they may have to move backward in the reopening plan.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 79 new cases and no new deaths on Monday. The death toll from the virus stands at 499 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 38,156. Transmission remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 184.8 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 333,340 confirmed cases, 20,082 hospitalizations and 5,174 deaths. So far, a total 2.62 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with about 3.03 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 43,737 doses are being administered every seven days. Approximately 12.94 percent of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.on Monday stood at 539,517, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 29,652,483 cases have been confirmed thus far. A total of 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide.
