Thurston County Reports 27 COVID-19 Cases Monday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases up to 3,216.
Public Health on Saturday and Sunday also reported 46 total cases to end the week at 368 new diagnoses. This is the second-highest weekly caseload reported since the county first started reporting cases back in March.
The percent-positive rate over the last week stands high at 7.4 percent. The risk transmission locally is high and, according to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 260.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
There have been 46 deaths reported so far, with the most recent one announced on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are currently very high and there have been a total 58 people admitted into a hospital over the last seven days due to health complications related to the virus.
The Department of Health on Monday also announced that a new COVID-19 exposure notification — WA Notify — was available for use on Washingtonians’ smartphones. More information can be found online at this link: https://medium.com/wadepthealth/there-is-a-new-way-to-help-stop-the-spread-of-covid-19-in-washington-your-smartphone-40005647be07.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 166 new cases and four new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 235 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 418.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 16,432.
• The state Department of Health, since the start of the pandemic, has reported 165,019 cases, 10,895 hospitalizations and 2,774 deaths, according to data published Sunday night.The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.7 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 266,051, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 13,295,605 cases have been confirmed, with 1,119,700 of those total cases — roughly 8.4 percent — reported in just the last seven days.
