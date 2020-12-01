The Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP), as administered by the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties (CAC), has expanded to offer assistance to renters from broader income levels and for a longer amount of time. The program can now provide rent assistance for up to six months of unpaid or partially unpaid rent, and clients can access the program more than once.
Thurston County has contracted with the CAC to administer the Eviction Rent Assistance Program, which is funded by the CARES Act and managed by Washington State Department of Commerce at the state level.
Eligible applicants must be at or below 80 percent area median income, based on the last 60 days. This was previously set at or below 50 percent area median income. Additional eligibility requirements include the applicant must have at least one month rent unpaid or partially paid since March and be experiencing at least one risk factor from a list developed by Washington State Department of Commerce. The program can cover up to six months of unpaid or partially unpaid rent, which has changed from the previous three-month limit. Clients can also now access the program more than once.
“We encourage any renter in Thurston County who needs help with current or past-due rent to contact the Community Action Council,” said Tom Webster, manager of Thurston County Office of Housing and Homeless Prevention. “The staff members of the CAC are working with each applicant to match them with the available assistance that best meets their needs.”
Request an appointment with the Community Action Council online or by phone. CAC contact information is at www.erap-help.com/CACLMT, or (360) 348-1100. Select 8 for Housing and then 7 for the ERAP.
Applicants between the ages of 18 and 24 must apply with Community Youth Services through communityyouthservices.org, (360) 280-8114 or email rentsupport@communityyouthservices.org.
For more information about the Thurston County Office of Housing and Homeless Prevention, visit www.co.thurston.wa.us/health/sscp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.